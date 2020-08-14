Vigils to take place tonight for Alberta doctor killed in walk-in clinic

An impromptu memorial for Dr. Walter Reynolds in Red Deer, Alta., Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. A vigil is planned today for a family doctor who was killed at a walk-in clinic in central Alberta earlier this week. Dr. Walter Reynolds, a 45-year-old father of two young girls, died in hospital after he was attacked Monday morning at the Village Mall Clinic in Red Deer, Alta.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh