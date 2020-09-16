No new freedoms for man who killed five at Calgary house party while delusional

Matthew de Grood, appearing in a Calgary court on April 22, 2014 is shown in this artist's sketch. An Alberta Review Board says a mentally-ill man who stabbed and killed five young people at a Calgary house party six years has been making progress but will not be going into a group home in the next year. Matthew de Grood, who is now 29, was found not criminally responsible for the 2014 killings of Zackariah Rathwell, Jordan Segura, Kaitlin Perras, Josh Hunter and Lawrence Hong because he was suffering from schizophrenia at the time. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Janice Fletcher