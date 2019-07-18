Class action sought in massage therapist voyeur case in New Brunswick

(L-R) Bridget Thornton, Pamela Moxon and Lori Wheeler are seen in Fredericton on Thursday, July 18, 2019. The three women are part of a proposed class action lawsuit. Lawyers have filed documents with a New Brunswick court seeking a class action lawsuit after a Fredericton massage therapist made secret video recordings of more than 100 of his female patients in various states of undress. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett