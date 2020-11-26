Vancouver council unanimously endorses drug decriminalization, seeks federal approval

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu and Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart speak to the media during a visit to the Molson Overdose Prevention Site in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, Thursday, January 16, 2020. Councillors in Vancouver have voted unanimously to ask the federal government to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illicit drugs. Mayor Stewart put forward the motion earlier this month saying it is time to develop a "health focused" approach to substance use and end the stigma against drug users. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward