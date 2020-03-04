Ex-police chief sentenced to 15 months in jail for sexually exploiting teen

John Collyer, former Bridgewater police chief, heads into Nova Scotia Supreme Court with his wife Sheri Collyer in Bridgewater, N.S. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 for his sentencing. Collyer, who was convicted of sexual exploitation, which involves the sexual touching of a minor by a person in a position of trust or authority, has been sentenced to 15 months in jail. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan