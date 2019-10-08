'Stuff of which dreams are made:' Physical cosmology looks to explain the universe

James Peebles, a 2019 Nobel laureate in Physics, speaks at a news conference at Princeton University in Princeton, N.J., Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Peebles, an emeritus professor at Princeton University, shares the Nobel prize with Swiss scientists Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz for their work in understanding how the universe has evolved from the Big Bang and the blockbuster discovery of the first known planet outside our solar system. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)