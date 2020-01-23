BRADFORD, Ont. - Two teens are facing charges after allegedly pointing a replica gun at police officers in Bradford, Ont.
South Simcoe police say the incident happened on Wednesday afternoon, when officers were searching for a missing teen in an abandoned building.
They say that once officers were inside, they heard noise coming from an office with a closed door, opened it and "found themselves staring down the barrel of what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun."
They say the missing 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were arrested without incident.
It was only after the arrest that police realized the gun wasn't real.
Both teens were charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, break-and-enter and mischief, and the older of the two was also charged with pointing a firearm.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2020.
