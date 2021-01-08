The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
10:30 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 4,249 new cases of COVID-19 today.
The figure is a new record for daily infections, even factoring in 450 cases from Toronto belatedly included in Friday's data.
The new 3,799 cases are reported along with 26 more deaths from the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says the 450 additional cases were counted today due to a data delay from Toronto Public Health.
---
8 a.m.
Ontario hospitals have been told to brace for patient transfers from outside their regions as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise.
Ontario Health sent a memo to hospital CEOs Thursday saying those with unoccupied adult intensive care beds should reserve one-third of the space for transfers from areas where capacity is maxed out.
The memo says all hospitals should be ready to accept transfers when directed.
It cites current projections showing more than 500 critically ill COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals by Jan. 24.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2021.