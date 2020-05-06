RCMP involved in shooting south of Edmonton, witness saw injured officer

LEDUC, Alta. - A motorist says he saw a police vehicle following a black car south of Edmonton this morning before he heard gunshots and saw a wounded officer.
Chad Cammock says the car was driving on its rims then pulled over onto the side of the busy QE-II Highway near Leduc.
He says police vehicles surrounded the car, officers pulled out their guns and he heard about 30 to 40 shots.
Cammock says police pulled a man out of the car, and an officer appeared to be injured.
RCMP wouldn't say whether there were injuries, but have said traffic was shut down on a portion of the highway for several hours.
Alberta's police watchdog says it's investigating an officer-involved shooting, but declined to provide further details.
Alberta Health Services, which is responsible for ambulance services, referred calls to police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2020