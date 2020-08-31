Green Party expects eight candidates on final leadership ballot

Green Party of Canada leader Elizabeth May, left, speaks with Toronto area candidate Annamie Paul during a fireside chat about the climate, in Toronto on September 3, 2019. Green Party officials said Monday they anticipate eight people will be able to hit Tuesday's deadline to submit another $20,000 and make it onto the ballot for the party's leadership race in October. The party is selecting a new leader for the first time in 14 years, after former leader Elizabeth May stepped down after the 2019 federal election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston