For the record: Wilson-Raybould statement on ethics commissioner's report

Jody Wilson-Raybould speaks to reporters before Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, a day after being removed from the Liberal caucus on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion released a report on Wednesday saying Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act by improperly pressuring former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to halt the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin, a Montreal engineering giant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang