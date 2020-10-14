Quebec reports 844 new COVID-19 infections plus 359 previously uncounted cases

MONTREAL - Quebec is reporting 1,203 new cases of COVID-19, 844 of which are from the past 24 hours.
The province said today 359 cases between Oct. 10 and 12 were previously unreported because of what it said was a technical problem during an update to the computer system.
Health authorities are also reporting one death linked to the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and five COVID-19 deaths from earlier dates, for a total of 5,976.
Hospitalizations increased by 20 to 488, with 80 patients in intensive care, a decrease of five.
With the previously uncounted cases, the rolling average of new cases over the past seven days has increased from 960 to 1,011.
Quebec has now reported a total of 88,994 COVID-19 cases.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2020.
———
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.