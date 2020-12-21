Jade boulder stolen in B.C. has nothing but sentimental value, says owner

Cariboo Jade and Gifts with a jade boulder near the front door is shown in this handout image in Cache Creek, B.C. The owner of a gift store in British Columbia's southern Interior says no one will benefit if a huge jade boulder stolen from the front of her shop is carved up by thieves. The nearly 1,300 kilogram slab of jade was stolen from the front of the store in Cache Creek, west of Kamloops, on Saturday and owner Heidi Roy suspects the crooks don't know they went to a lot of effort to take something that has nothing but sentimental value. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Heidi Roy *MANDATORY CREDIT*