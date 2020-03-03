New Veterans Affairs office aimed at advancing gender equality

Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Lawrence MacAulay responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons on January 27, 2020 in Ottawa. The Veterans Affairs Department is opening a new office intended to better serve women and those with specific needs stemming from their sexual orientation or gender identity. The office is aimed at removing barriers to helping veterans who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or two-spirit. Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay says the government is responsible for providing these members with the care and support they deserve. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld