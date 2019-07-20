ORILLIA, Ont. - Provincial police in Orillia, Ont., say they are investigating the suspicious death of a local woman.
Police and paramedics received a report early Friday morning about an injured person outside a city residence.
A woman who was found at the scene was rushed to a local hospital where police say she was pronounced deceased.
The victim has since been identified as 45-year-old Tracey Reid.
Investigators said a post mortem would be conducted in Toronto to determine the cause of death.
No other information was immediately released.
