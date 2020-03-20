Call for COVID-19 protective equipment spurs college, distiller, TV show to help

Ventilators from Fanshawe College are loaded into a van for delivery to the London Health Sciences Centre is in this handout photo. The novel coronavirus shut down the respiratory therapy program at Fanshawe College, but didn't stop the London, Ontario school from supplying much needed front line equipment to fight COVID-19. Prof. David Wall, a respiratory therapist at Fanshawe College, said an empty laboratory stocked with idle ventilators was not the best use of equipment that can save lives during a pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, David Wall *MANDATORY CREDIT*