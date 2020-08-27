Party leaders on New Brunswick's campaign trail scattered across province today

New Brunswick Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers reacts to the provincial budget delivered by New Brunswick Finance Minister Ernie Steeves in the Legislature in Fredericton, N.B., on March 10, 2020. New Brunswick's political parties are scatterred across the province today. A day after most of New Brunswick's political party leaders converged on Fredericton, they are scattered across the province today. Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs will be in Woodstock while Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers makes an announcement in Moncton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray