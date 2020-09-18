Man to be sentenced in gas-and-dash death of Alberta gas station owner

Ki Yun Jo, the victim of a gas-and-dash robbery, is shown in an Alberta RCMP handout photo. A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter after an Alberta gas station owner was killed in a gas-and-dash is to be sentenced today in the Court of Queen's Bench. Mitchell Robert Sydlowski, who is 29, was charged with second-degree murder but he pleaded guilty to the lesser offence -- as well as failing to remain at the scene of a fatal accident -- in August. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP MANDATORY CREDIT