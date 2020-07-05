COVID-19 scare sees Latvia-bound troops turn around, return to Canada

Canadian flag and the UN flag is shown on the sleeve of a Canadian soldier's uniform before boarding a plane at CFB Trenton in Trenton, Ont., on July 5, 2018. A military plane carrying Canadian troops to Latvia was forced to turn around because of concerns those on board might have been exposed to COVID-19. Defence Department spokeswoman Jessica Lamirande says the Polaris aircraft carrying about 70 military members and aircrew took off from Canadian Forces Base Trenton on July 2 those on board had spent two weeks in quarantine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg