Russia greatest short-term threat to North America: Norad deputy commander

Canadian Col. Christopher Coates talks to media at the Kandahar Airfield in Afghanistan on April 6, 2009. A senor Canadian general says while a military attack is unlikely in the immediate future, Russia nonetheless represents the greatest short-term threat to North American security. Lt.-Gen. Christopher Coates made the comment at a defence conference today while making the case for modernizing the North American Aerospace Defence Command, the Canadian-American defensive system better known as Norad over which he is the deputy commander. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrice Bergeron