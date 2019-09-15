OTTAWA - The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Monday, Sept. 16. All times are local. Will be updated as details are released.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau
Waterloo, Ont.
9:20 a.m. — Sandowne Public School, 265 Sandowne Ave. (announcement, availability)
London, Ont.
2 p.m. — Blessed Sacrament Catholic Elementary School, 1063 Oxford St. E. (photo opportunity)
Windsor, Ont.
6 p.m. — St. Clair College Centre for the Arts, 201 Riverside Dr. W. (rally with candidate Sandra Pupatello)
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer
Lake Country, B.C.
9 a.m. — Beasley Park, 3450 Woodsdale Road (announcement, availability)
Calgary, Alta.
5:30 p.m. — 55 Savanna Blvd. NE (campaigns with candidate Jagdeep Sahota, delivers remarks)
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh
Longueuil, Que.
10 a.m. — Holiday Inn Montreal-Longueuil, 900 St-Charles St. E. (star candidate announcement, availability)
Montreal, Que.
5 p.m. — Presbyterian College, 3495 University St. (cinq-a-sept with youth)
Green Leader Elizabeth May
Toronto, Ont.
10 a.m. — Fairmont Royal York Hotel, 100 Front St. W. (platform release with candidates)
Kitchener, Ont.
2:30 p.m. — House of Friendship, 51 Charles St. E. (availability)
4 p.m. — 157 King. St. W. (rally and canvassing with candidate Mike Morrice)
Guelph, Ont.
7 p.m. — 34 Gordon St. (rally with candidate Steve Dyck)
People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier
Saint-John, N.B.
7 p.m. — Hilton Hotel, 1 Market Sq. (meet and greet with candidate and supporters)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.