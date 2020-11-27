A COVID-19 Black Friday and stricter rules in Saskatchewan: In The News for Nov. 27

A customer carries a large TV to the checkout at a Best Buy store on Black Friday, shortly after the store's 6 a.m. opening on Friday, Nov. 27, 2015 in Ottawa. Black Friday, the one-day shopping bonanza known for its big bargains and large crowds, has arrived.

While rising COVID-19 cases and weeks of staggered deals have muted the usual fanfare of the shopping event, retailers are banking on today's sales to bolster their bottom line. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang