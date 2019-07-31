RCMP scaling down search for murder suspects in northern Manitoba

RCMP search an area near Gillam, Man. in this photo posted to their Twitter page on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Officers are in the Gillam area to search for 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky and his 19-year-old friend Kam McLeod. The teens are charged with second-degree murder in the death of one man and are suspects in the fatal shootings of a young couple.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Twitter, Manitoba RCMP, @rcmpmb *MANDATORY CREDIT*