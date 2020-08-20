Family of Quebec man serving time in Florida seeking answers following his death

Sacha Bond, right, poses for a photo with his brother Eric Bond at Apalachee Correctional Institution in Sneads, Fla. in this undated family handout photo. The family of a Quebec man who died this week after falling ill while serving time in a Florida prison say the want answers about his cell conditions and the circumstances surrounding his final months. Sacha Bond died Sunday, two weeks shy of his 36th birthday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Eric Bond *MANDATORY CREDIT*