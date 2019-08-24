PICTON, Ont. - Provincial police say a woman is dead after a car crash south of Belleville, Ont.
OPP say they were called to the two-vehicle collision on Friday just before 7:30 p.m. in Picton, Ont.
They say a northbound car partially crossed into the southbound lanes where it was struck by another vehicle.
Police say the driver of the northbound vehicle, identified as 24-year-old Autumn Cooke, was pronounced dead.
Investigators are asking witnesses and anyone with information on the crash to come forward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.