TORONTO - Two youths face a slate of charges after a string of violent robberies in Toronto.
Police allege the 16-year-olds followed people who got off a bus in the city's northeast, then attacked and robbed them.
One victim was stabbed.
Police say officers stopped a car with the suspects on Friday.
One ran off with officers in pursuit and discarded a loaded semi-automatic pistol.
Police say they also found a serrated machete in the suspects' car.
The Canadian Press first published this story on Nov. 2, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.