Feds short hundreds of million in repair, maintenance of defence infrastructure

A member of the Canadian Armed Forces walk inside one of the barracks at CFB Trenton in Trenton, Ont., on December 1, 2015. The federal government is chronically underspending on the repair and maintenance of Canada's defence infrastructure for years, leaving officials to play catch up on the upkeep of aging roads, runways, jetties and thousands of buildings across the country. The Defence Department has the largest infrastructure portfolio of all federal departments, with 20,000 buildings, 5,500 kilometres of roads and 3,000 kilometres of sewers and pipes for water and heat, most of it located on military bases across Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg