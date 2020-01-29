OTTAWA - Premier Doug Ford has called a pair of Ottawa byelections for Feb. 27.
The Ottawa-Vanier seat has been vacant since the summer, when Liberal Nathalie Des Rosiers resigned, and Liberal Marie-France Lalonde left Orleans in October to represent the riding federally.
The Liberals will run Stephen Blais in Orleans and Lucille Collard in Ottawa-Vanier.
The governing Progressive Conservatives have named Natalie Montgomery and Patrick Mayangi as their candidates in Orleans and Ottawa-Vanier.
For the New Democrats, Manon Parrot is running in Orleans and Myriam Djilane is running in Ottawa-Vanier.
Both ridings have long been held by the Liberals.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2020.
