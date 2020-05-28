Toronto police have released video of a gunfight that claimed the life of an up-and-coming rapper known as Houdini.
Det.-Sgt. Andy Singh says suspects in a rental vehicle were lying in wait for 21-year-old Dimarjio Jenkins on Tuesday afternoon.
He says a suspect got out of the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with two of Jenkins' "associates," including a 15-year-old boy.
Singh says Jenkins was shot and killed, while the teenager was wounded and is facing firearms charges.
A 27-year-old woman who Singh says was an innocent bystander was struck by a stray bullet and suffered minor injuries, while others — including a six-year-old boy — were narrowly missed by gunfire.
Police say the rental vehicle — a blue Volkswagen Tiguan — was later found north of the city, burnt out.
Officers are asking anyone with information to come forward.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2020.