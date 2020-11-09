Lionel Desmond inquiry to resume at new Nova Scotia venue in February: lawyer

A sheriff stands at the door at the Desmond Fatality Inquiry in Guysborough, N.S. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. A lawyer involved in a high-profile inquiry investigating why former soldier Lionel Desmond killed his family and himself in 2017 says hearings are expected to resume at a new venue in Nova Scotia on Feb. 16 — more than four years after the killings shocked the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan