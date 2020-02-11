HURON COUNTY, Ont. - Police say they are investigating a fatal snowmobile crash in southwestern Ontario.
Huron County Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to a report of a crash involving two snowmobiles in Ethel, on Monday around 8:45 p.m.
They say the crash took place on the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs trail section located between Krauter and Henfryn Lines.
Police say one of the snowmobile operators died as a result of the crash while the other sustained minor injuries.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2020.
