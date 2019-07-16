Manitoba university cuts ties with Ebola researcher pending RCMP investigation

The National Microbiology Laboratory is shown in Winnipeg on May 19, 2009. The University of Manitoba has cut ties with a researcher who helped develop the Ebola vaccine while she is being investigated by the RCMP.A spokesperson says Dr. Xiangguo Qiu and her husband, Keding Cheng, have both had their non-salaried adjunct appointment at the university severed pending the investigation.THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

 JGW

WINNIPEG - The University of Manitoba says it has cut ties with an Ebola vaccine researcher pending the results of an RCMP investigation.

A spokesperson says the school is ending the non-salaried adjunct appointments of Dr. Xiangguo Qiu and her husband Keding Cheng.

Qiu, a renowned virologist who received her original medical training in China, helped develop a vaccine for the Ebola virus at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

Cheng also worked at the lab as a researcher.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said on Monday that it was taking steps to address an "administrative matter" at the lab after it advised the Mounties of possible policy breaches.

The laboratory is Canada's highest-security infectious disease research facility dealing with deadly contagious germs.

Public Health said there is no risk to the public and the work of the lab continues.

The Canadian Press has been unable to reach Qiu or Cheng for comment.

The RCMP in Manitoba has confirmed it received a referral from the health agency, but has not confirmed whether Qui or Cheng is being investigated.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you