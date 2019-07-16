Manitoba university cuts ties with Ebola researcher pending RCMP investigation

The National Microbiology Laboratory is shown in Winnipeg on May 19, 2009. The University of Manitoba has cut ties with a researcher who helped develop the Ebola vaccine while she is being investigated by the RCMP.A spokesperson says Dr. Xiangguo Qiu and her husband, Keding Cheng, have both had their non-salaried adjunct appointment at the university severed pending the investigation.THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods