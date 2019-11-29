Despite U.S. calls for more, Canada's defence spending set to stay the same

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in his office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Canadian military spending is expected to remain stagnant this year despite calls for more from the U.S. That is likely to set up some tough talks for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when he meets other leaders from the NATO military alliance in London next week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick