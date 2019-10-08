More details needed in Manitoba response to Tina Fontaine report: advocate

Copies of a special report on the death of fifteen-year-old Tina Fontaine released by Daphne Penrose, the Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth, are pictured at a release event at the Sagkeeng Mino Pimatiziwin Family Treatment Centre on the Sagkeeng First Nation, Man., Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Manitoba's advocate for youth says a lot more needs to be done if the government is to save children in care from the grim reality of an Indigenous teenage girl whose body was found in a river. "Awareness is the first step," says Daphne Penrose of her report released in March into Tina Fontaine's death. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods