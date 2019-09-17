NEW TECUMSETH, Ont. - Ontario's police watchdog is looking into a crash that killed a 36-year-old woman in New Tecumseth, Ont.
The Special Investigations Unit says the crash took place late Monday night as an Ontario Provincial Police officer was following a Pontiac down a side road.
It says the Pontiac then collided with a Volkswagen, sending four people to hospital.
The SIU has identified the victim as the passenger from the Volkswagen.
Police say they've charged a 23-year-old man from West Gwillimbury, Ont., with dangerous operation causing death and failing to comply with a probation order.
The SIU investigates all incidents involving police in which someone is killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.
