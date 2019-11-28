TORONTO - Ontario's public high school teachers plan to walk off the job for a day next Wednesday in a bid to turn up the pressure during tense labour negotiations with the provincial government, the union representing the workers said Thursday.
Harvey Bischof, president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation, announced Thursday that the one-day strike set for Dec. 4 will only be called if significant progress isn't made at the bargaining table before that date.
Bischof said the government is still trying to impose mandatory e-learning, larger class sizes and other measures that would degrade the quality of education in the province, even after months of largely fruitless bargaining with union officials.
"The erosion of education is happening now," he said at a news conference announcing the single-day strike. "We can't wait any longer for this to continue. We have been driven to this action."
Bischof said the strike will see all the province's public high school teachers withdraw full service for the day before resuming classes on Thursday, Dec. 5.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce was expected to respond to the strike announcement later Thursday.
Public high school and elementary school teachers started an administrative work-to-rule campaign this week that includes not putting comments on report cards, not participating in standardized testing and not attending certain meetings.
The four major teachers' unions, which have been trying to ink new labour deals since previous contracts expired on Aug. 31., have all expressed frustration with what they say has been a lack of progress at the bargaining table.
The Catholic teachers' union has talks scheduled Friday involving a conciliator, and French teachers will hold strike votes next month.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2019.
