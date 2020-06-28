Tough talk, tariff threats resurface as USMCA readies for Wednesday debut

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on U.S. trade on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Washington. If the long-awaited debut of Canada's new trade pact with the United States and Mexico augurs a new dawn in North American relations, Robert Lighthizer sure has a funny way of showing it. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, New York Times Anna Moneymaker, Pool