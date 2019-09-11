Alberta group urges women to get more confident talking about politics

A flare stack lights the sky from the Imperial Oil refinery in Edmonton on December 28, 2018. A group with roots in the oil and gas industry is encouraging women to talk about politics this fall, even if they hold widely different views. The non-profit organization, called Canada Powered by Women, registered as a third-party advertiser with Elections Canada last month,and has received $32,500 in contributions from several Calgary-based people and businesses so far. That includes $25,000 from Susan Riddell Rose, the CEO of Perpetual Energy Inc., a natural-gas company. Lucy Miller, a former head of the United Way of Calgary, said the idea for the group began when some women got together over the summer and started talking about the Oct. 21 election. "They came together because they were concerned about what's been happening in the country over the last four years," said Miller, the spokeswoman for the group, who noted the carbon tax brought in by the Liberal government Justin Trudeau was one of the shared concerns. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson