Pet store owners lose bid to suspend rules forcing them to sell pets from shelters

A cat is shown at a pet store in Montreal, Thursday, August 8, 2019. Pet store owners contesting a Montreal bylaw that forbids the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits that aren't sourced from a shelter or veterinarian have been denied a temporary suspension of those rules in a ruling this week. Quebec Superior Court rejected the request brought by 25 store owners to have the provisions temporarily stayed while a legal case brought by the group is argued on its merits.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes