Why the feds aren't closing the door on non-essential businesses

OTTAWA - The Canadian Chamber of Commerce says it wants to see a more cohesive message from the federal government about which businesses should stay open, and which should close.
Certain businesses have been ordered by their provincial authorities to shut their doors, but it varies from jurisdiction to jurisdiction.
Ontario and Alberta have ordered the closure of dine-in restaurants and bars, while Quebec has shut down bars but ordered restaurants to limit the number of customers.
Other provinces have made no such moves, which makes it confusing for businesses to understand the right thing to do to protect staff and customers from COVID-19.
Federal authorities say that have been co-ordinating with provincial counterparts, but that local context is important.
They say that those decisions should be based on the reality in the ground, such as the number of cases, which varies from region to region.
