The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
11:08 a.m.
A COVID-19 outbreak has left a Winnipeg long-term care home so short-staffed that it has asked relatives to come in and sit by residents' bedsides.
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority says 42 of the 81 residents at Golden Links Lodge have tested positive for the virus.
Last night, the home called in paramedics and had two stay at the home throughout the night.
The authority says the home also asked residents' families to send one person to sit with their loved one and monitor any change in their condition.
11:06 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 1,259 new COVID-19 infections and 32 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Nine of those deaths occurred in the past 24 hours.
Health officials say hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have decreased by 27, to 624, and 96 people are in intensive care, a drop of five.
The province says 1,526 more people have recovered from the virus, for a total of 111,326 recoveries
11:02 a.m.
Nunavut is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19.
That brings the total number of cases in the territory, which confirmed its first case just two weeks ago, to 84.
The worst outbreak remains in the community of Arviat, which now has a total of 58 cases.
The territory has closed all non-essential businesses, schools and other services.
10:45 a.m.
Ontario has surpassed 100,000 total cases of COVID-19.
The province is reporting 1,418 new cases today and eight deaths related to the novel coronavirus.
That brings Ontario to a total of 100,790 cases and 3,451 deaths.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 400 new cases in Peel Region, 393 in Toronto and 168 in York Region.
9:37 a.m.
Canada's chief public health officer says there's "urgency" to bring COVID-19 infections down as new forecasts from officials show case counts have surpassed levels seen in the first wave.
Dr. Theresa Tam says COVID-19 cases could rise to 60,000 per day by the end of the year if Canadians continue to increase their contact rates.
The forecasts predict that Canada's case total could climb as high as 378,600 while the death toll could reach 12,120 by the end of the month, if current rates continue.
The modelling predicts Canada is careening toward more than 20,000 new cases per day by the end of December.
9:30
Health Minister Patty Hajdu says Canadians need to reduce their personal contacts now to protect each other.
She says this will mean tough choices for Canadians over the December holidays.
Hajdu spoke to the rapid growth of COVID-19 infections at a news conference where officials shared new projections about the spread of the illness across the country.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2020.