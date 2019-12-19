Mayor signs deed for Quebec City's first Muslim cemetery, set to open in spring

Quebec Islamic cultural centre president Boufeldja Benabdallah, left, and Quebec City mayor Regis Labeaume hold one of the six metal leafs representing one of the six victims of the 2017 Mosque shooting, Tuesday, January 29, 2019 in Quebec City. Quebec City's mayor has signed a deed of sale for a parcel of land that will soon become the region's first Muslim cemetery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot