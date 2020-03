Alberta Premier Jason Kenny and Jason Nixon Minister of Environment and Parks chat before the speech from the throne is delivered in Edmonton on May 21, 2019. The Alberta legislature will hold a rare Friday sitting to pass legislation to streamline emergency powers during the novel coronavirus outbreak. Government House Leader Jason Nixon says the bill will ensure better coordination between the province and municipalities when implementing emergency measures as the province works to flatten confirmed cases of the virus. Nixon says that is the only emergency legislation planned tied to the outbreak, but says things can change quickly. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson