Feds won't release report on carbon tax costs for grain dryers on prairies

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau rises during a sitting of the Special Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. The federal government will not release the data that Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau says Ottawa relied on to decide against exempting fuels used in grain dryers from the national price on pollution. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld