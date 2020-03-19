Manitoba government cuts some taxes, sets money aside for emergencies

Manitoba Finance Minister Scott Fielding speaks to media at a press conference before the provincial budget is read at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg on March 11, 2020. The Manitoba government is keeping a tight leash on spending and delaying some promised tax cuts as the province prepares for the economic effects of a stock-market plunge and COVID-19. The Progressive Conservative budget follows through on some tax-cut promises, such as eliminating probate fees and reducing vehicle registration costs. But other tax cuts promised in last year's election campaign, such as removing the sales tax from home insurance and salon services, are to wait until next year. Finance Minister Scott Fielding says his budget is focused on preparing for fiscal and natural emergencies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods