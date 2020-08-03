Charities worry about loss of trust, donations in wake of WE deal controversy

Workers build the frame of a Habitat for Humanity house as their United Way's Day of Caring project on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Decatur, Ala. The head of a group that promotes charities says there are concerns about long-term negatives impacts in the sector from the ongoing WE controversy on Parliament Hill. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jeronimo Nisa/The Decatur Daily via AP)