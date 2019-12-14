TORONTO - A ticket holder in Quebec won the $9 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
The draw's $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 18 will be approximately $5 million.
