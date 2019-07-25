Canada and Europe make deal to work around blocked World Trade Organization

People visit the WTO headquarters during the open day at the WTO: "Merci Geneve" at the World Trade Organization WTO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland on June 14, 2015. Canada and the European Union have formalized a deal to set up a substitute appeals body for trade disputes, working around the United States' refusal to allow new appointments to one that already exists at the World Trade Organization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Laurent Gillieron/Keystone