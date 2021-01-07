Discovery of two-million-year-old tools shows human adaptability: scientist

Stone tools found at Oldupai Gorge, an African site considered by many to be where humans first appeared are shown in this undated handout photo. To the uninitiated, they look like chipped rocks. To Julio Mercader of the University of Calgary, they look like two-million-year-old messages from the earliest days of human technology. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Mohammad Javad Shoaee, Arturo Cueva Temprana *MANDATORY CREDIT*