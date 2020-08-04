Search for missing ball python, one month after it slithered off near Victoria

Jack Cover, general curator for the National Aquarium, holds a ball python that was found on the Waterfront Partnership's trash wheel in Baltimore's Inner Harbor on Aug. 5, 2015. Police say a large snake, similar to the one seen here, is missing somewhere in a Victoria-area neighbourhood. Victoria police issued a statement saying the nearly 1.4-metre long ball python was reported missing Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ AP, Jerry Jackson, The Baltimore Sun